‘It feels like a dream’: Friend remembers Omaha woman shot Sunday morning

The community is remembering Karly Wood during a prayer walk Tuesday night. Wood was killed in a mass shooting over the weekend.
By Johan Marin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jocelyn Anaya is still trying to come to grips with losing her best friend, Karly Wood, in a mass shooting in Omaha over the weekend.

“It feels like a dream in a way, but I’m never going to wake up from that dream,” Anaya said.

Anaya met Wood in college, and said the two formed a bond that couldn’t be broken.

“She was the one person I could tell anything to, the one person I had to call — she’d answer,” Anaya said.

Anaya said Karly wanted to start her own nail business — something she was passionate about since college.

“She had her own nails business and had clients come over and do their nails,” Anaya said.

She remembers Karly for her positivity and always being full of joy.

“She was the one person who loved life,” Anaya said. “She talked about how happy she was alive.”

Now, Anaya said Karly wants the community to remember one thing:

“Life is short and you have to live your life, and do whatever it takes to be alive, and just be happy,” Anaya said.

Community members gathered for a prayer walk Tuesday evening at 33rd and Ames streets, where Wood was murdered and seven other people were injured in the shooting. No arrests have yet been made in the case.

HOW TO HELP: Karly’s family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and memorial expenses.

