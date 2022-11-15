Lincoln Police investigating another auto theft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said it appears a group of people were searching a parking lot for unlocked cars, found one and drove off.

Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a parking lot southeast of 84th and Holdrege Street after receiving a report of five males checking car doors and possibly entering unlocked vehicles.

When officers arrived, they witnessed two vehicles speeding out of the parking lot.

One of these vehicles, a 2005 Gray Honda Accord, was reported stolen. The vehicle has the Nebraska license plate WVJ090.

According to LPD, the stolen car was left unlocked with the spare key inside.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

