Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021.

Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court.

He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Rush fired the shot that killed James Shekie, 33, during a break-in and robbery of Shekie’s north Lincoln home during the early morning hours of February 23, 2021. The robbery was an attempt to steal drugs from the home.

Also arrested in connection to the crime were Anna Feilen and her brother, Marques Moten for conspiracy to commit robbery. Court documents indicated that Rush was Feilen’s ex-boyfriend.

The initial trial for Rush was delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the courtroom and resulted in a mistrial. During that trial, Rush’s defense argued that he wasn’t even in Lincoln at the time of the shooting.

Rush could face up to life in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 29.

