Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $60,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from a work site.

Monday morning, around 9:57 a.m., officers were called to a construction site near 56th and O Streets.

According to police, a job site supervisor said that a John Deere JD mini excavator had been removed, which is valued at $50,000, as well as a Kent brand concrete breaker attachment, valued at $9,750.

LPD said the supervisor believes the equipment was stolen over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

