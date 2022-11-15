Nebraska football team prepares for final home game of 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Interim Coach Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.

After not having Casey Thompson available last week versus Michigan, and backup Chubba Purdy go down with a leg injury during the game, the Huskers are stuck in a rough spot with their quarterback situation for this weekend.

Joseph said Purdy is out for the Wisconsin game and will undergo surgery on his ankle later this week. Thompson is expected to play, but will be monitored closely during practice this week.

“I wanna see how the ball is coming out of his hand,” said Joseph. “Make sure there’s not any nerve damage or pain from throwing, and we’ll figure it out from there.”

The Huskers (3-7) will honor 12 seniors before their final home game Saturday morning versus Wisconsin (5-5) who can become bowl eligible with a win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sat. Nov. 19 and will be televised on ESPN.

