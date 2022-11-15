Nebraska gains $850,000 from gaming tax revenue in October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released the October monthly gaming tax revenue report on Monday.

This information detailed both the total Nebraska gaming tax revenue and a breakdown of tax revenue distribution. This report is the first report generated by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission containing a full month’s worth of gaming tax data.

“The October gaming tax revenue report provides a more complete picture of gaming tax revenue generated over a full four-week period,” said Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage. “This data is key to helping us gauge future tax revenue generation and distribution from other gaming projects across Nebraska.”

October 2022:

  • Total gaming tax revenue: $854,077.44
  • 70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $597.854.20
  • 2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $21,351.94
  • 2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $21,351.94
  • 12.5% to the City of Lincoln: $106,759.68
  • 12.5% to Lancaster County: $106,759.68

The monthly gaming tax revenue report will be available by the 20th day of each following month.

Click here for the full Oct. 2022 Report.

