Nebraska ranks among national leaders in graduation success rate

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska student-athletes continued the Huskers’ tradition of being a national leader in the classroom, posting a 95 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the second straight year. The 95 percent rate ties for the highest in school history and marks the fifth consecutive year the rate has been at 90 percent or higher.

Nebraska remains a leader among its peers in the GSR scores released by the NCAA on Tuesday. Nebraska’s 95 percent all student-athlete rate ties for third in the Big Ten and ranks second among 110 public Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) institutions. Among all 131 FBS schools, Nebraska’s overall 95 percent rate ranks ninth nationally.

“We are incredibly proud of the commitment by our student-athletes to achieve at a high level in the classroom,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “Our athletic department has always stressed academic success and well-rounded student-athletes, and our academic support staff is second to none. This type of achievement is only possible because our young men and women have made earning a degree from the University of Nebraska a priority.”

The Huskers’ record-high GSR score includes 10 programs that achieved a perfect 100 percent GSR. Those teams included women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s gymnastics, women’s tennis, rifle, soccer, softball, volleyball, swimming & diving and men’s tennis. The women’s basketball, women’s tennis and volleyball programs have achieved a perfect GSR each of the 18 years the rate has been computed by the NCAA.

All of Nebraska’s programs had at least an 88 percent GSR score, with football (92 percent), wrestling (95 percent) and bowling (90 percent) achieving the highest scores in program history. The Husker football program’s 92 percent GSR score was third in the Big Ten and ranked well above the national average of 82 percent among FBS schools.

The 95 percent GSR rate is another milestone for a Nebraska Athletic Department that has long been a national leader in academic and athletic achievement. Nebraska leads all Division I programs with 348 Academic All-Americans in school history across all sports. Nebraska also leads the nation with 18 NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award winners.

The GSR is an NCAA measurement that, unlike the federally mandated graduation rates, includes transfer data in the calculation. The GSR data released Tuesday is based on four classes of scholarship student-athletes who entered college in the fall of 2012 to the fall of 2015.

The GSR allows for a six-year window in which the student-athlete can earn his or her degree. Although the GSR includes student-athletes who transferred to Nebraska, it does not count student-athletes who transferred to another school and were academically eligible at the time of their transfer.

Big Ten All Student-Athlete Graduation Success Rates

School All Student-Athlete GSR

Northwestern 98

Michigan 96

Nebraska 95

Illinois 94

Minnesota 94

Michigan State 92

Penn State 92

Rutgers 92

Ohio State 91

Wisconsin 91

Indiana 89

Iowa 88

Purdue 88

Maryland 88

