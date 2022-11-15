No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.

A live video stream of Nebraska’s game with Creighton will be available to subscribers of FloSports. Fans can listen to the call of Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on the Huskers Radio Network (107.3 FM & 1400 AM in Lincoln, and 590 AM in Omaha), the Huskers App and on Huskers.com

Nebraska was ranked No. 22 in both the AP and USA Today/WBCA Top 25 preseason rankings, while Creighton opened at No. 21 in both polls. CU moved up to No. 20 in the first regular-season AP Poll released Monday, Nov. 14.

The Huskers opened the season with a 100-36 win over in-state rival Omaha on Monday. Nebraska’s 64-point margin of victory was the largest in a season opener in school history.

Nebraska has produced an average winning margin of 47.5 points in a pair of wins over unranked teams to open the season, while Creighton has posted a pair of road wins over Summit League powers No. 23 South Dakota State (78-69) and South Dakota (74-51). USD went to the 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

The rosters for Nebraska and Creighton combine to feature five Nebraskans, including Huskers Maddie Krull (Omaha/Millard South), Alexis Markowski (Lincoln/Pius X) and Allison Weidner (Humphrey/St. Francis) and Jays Jayme Horan (Omaha/Millard South) and Morgan Maly (Crete). Krull and Horan were teammates at Millard South.

The NU and CU rosters also feature a heavy Minnesota flavor with eight players from the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Nebraska’s four Minnesotans include Sam Haiby (Moorhead), Annika Stewart (Plymouth/Wayzata), Kendall Coley (Minneapolis/St. Louis Park) and Callin Hake (Victoria/Chanhassen). Creighton’s four Minnesotans are Lauren Jensen (Lakeville/North), Molly Mogensen (Farmington), Mallory Brake (Hastings) and Kiani Lockett (Minneapolis/Minnetonka).

Sophomore guard Allison Weidner enters Tuesday’s game as Nebraska’s leading scorer (19.5 ppg) and rebounder (8.0 rpg).

Naismith Trophy and Lisa Leslie Award candidate Alexis Markowski has added 10.5 points and 7.0 rebounds through the first two contests of her sophomore season. Markowski was the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection for 2022-23.

Maddie Krull, a transfer from South Dakota, scored 18 points in her regular-season Husker debut against Omaha (Nov. 7). Krull’s performance included a career-high-tying four three-pointers against the Mavs. Last season in a win at Creighton, Krull went 4-for-5 from long range for USD.

Naismith Trophy and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award candidate Jaz Shelley has shown her strong all-around game, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 4.5 steals. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, had 11 points, eight assists and a career-high five steals in Nebraska’s win over 2022 Southland Conference champion Houston Christian (Nov. 11).

Fellow Australian Isabelle Bourne opened the season with 21 points in the win over Omaha (Nov. 7). The 6-2 power forward from Canberra, Australia ranks second among the Huskers in scoring (13.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.0 rpg). Bourne is a two-time honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Nebraska team captain.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.