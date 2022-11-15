Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong

Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments(Madison Pitsch)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man.

In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s north Lincoln home.

Rush, his ex-girlfriend Anna Feilen and her brother Marques Moten drove there to steal marijuana. That’s when Rush went into the home with a gun.

During the attempted robbery, prosecutors said, Rush fired the shot that killed Shekie.

Feilen, who previously lived at the time had a relationship with Shekie who kicked her out. Feilen told police she and Moten did not go into the home but she heard three gunshots, one of which hit Shekie in the torso and killed him. Feilen and Moten then drove off, leaving Rush behind.

In the initial trial, which was delayed due to COVID-19, Rush’s defense argued that Rush wasn’t even in Lincoln at the time of the murder and said Moten was the killed.

But Monday, the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Rush.

Rush’ sentencing is set for December 29th.

