Ticketmaster access issues reported amid Taylor Swift presale

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ticketmaster reported “intermittent issues” with its service Tuesday as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the site for access to a presale.

The website DownDetector.com showed a spike in outages reported for the ticket sales giant. Ticketmaster said on its fan support Twitter account that it was “urgently working to resolve.”

Ticket seekers who received a code via text for the presale were told to use the link they received instead of going through the Ticketmaster homepage.

Swift’s The Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, according to her website.

The singer further cemented her status as one of the world’s most popular performers recently when she became the first to get all 10 top spots on the Billboard 100.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition
Teenager arrested after attempting to sneak backstage at Pinnacle Bank Arena concert
$6,000 worth of Lincoln Police equipment stolen from officer’s personal vehicle
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns

Latest News

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the giant African anail is one of the most...
Beagle intercepts one of the most damaging snails in the world at airport
.
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.
More than 54M expected to travel for Thanksgiving
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing