LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Class D6 State Football Championships are Friday. Class D2, D1 and A Championships are Monday followed by C2, C1 and B Championships on Tuesday.

Below are a look at the latest brackets and matchups.

Class A

NSAA Class A State Football Playoffs Bracket (10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)

Class B

NSAA Class B State Football Playoffs Bracket (10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)

Class C1

NSAA Class C1 State Football Playoffs Bracket (10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)

Class C2

NSAA Class C2 State Football Playoffs Bracket (10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)

Class D1

NSAA Class D1 State Football Playoffs Bracket (10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)

Class D2

NSAA Class D2 State Football Playoffs Bracket (10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)

Class D6

NSAA Class D6 State Football Playoffs Bracket (10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)

