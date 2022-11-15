Wednesday Forecast: Yet another cold & breezy day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The cold snap continues for the remainder of the work week... but it will feel even colder thanks to breezy conditions. Get ready for some frigid feels like temperatures!

Gear up for a cold and breezy Wednesday! High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s for most, with a few areas in the southwest hitting the low 40s. However, it will feel several degrees colder due to a northwesterly breeze between 15 and 20 mph, gusting up to 30 to 35 mph. Therefore temperatures will feel more like the low to mid 20s throughout the afternoon. Waking up on Wednesday, skies will generally be partly to most clear, as we head through the afternoon we will start to see cloud cover build in from the northwest... eventually leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies by the late evening.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cloud cover will remain through the overnight hours along with the chance for flurries to light snow showers across the 1011 region. Winds will die down a bit to around 5 to 10 mph. The cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly warmer, with lows falling to the upper teens to mid 20s.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The slight chance for flurries and light snow showers will continue on Thursday. Overall, it will be a cold, windy and generally partly cloudy day. High temperatures will primarily be in the 20s to mid 30s, however with the wind chill... it will feel more like the teens to 20s. Winds will be from the northwest between 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cold day will have a bitterly cold night as low temperatures will fall to the single digits across the 1011 region. In addition to the cold it will be breezy meaning temperatures will feel like near zero to sub-zero out there.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The cold conditions get even colder on Friday with high temperatures in the 20s, however a warming trend will take place over the weekend and into next week. Temperatures could warm to the upper 40s to 50s by Tuesday!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

