7th grader uses allowance to buy new Nikes for classmate who was being bullied about his shoes

Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson...
Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson (left), for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.(Bryant Brown / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News) – A seventh-grade boy in New York went viral for spending his allowance on new shoes for a classmate who was being bullied.

The kind gesture happened this week at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School.

Bryant Brown Jr., the school’s dean of culture, posted a photo of the two students on Facebook to share their story.

Romello “Mello” Early noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson, for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.

“My student Melo [sic] told me he was tired of other students picking on Melvin about his shoes. Melo used his allowance and bought Melvin some shoes,” Brown wrote alongside the photo. “This is what I live for. Be that helping hand.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

.
