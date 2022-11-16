Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Bellevue teenager.

Officers were dispatched to the crash on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to I-80 East at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, 16-year-old Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Police say his car left the roadway, and rolled down a steep embankment.

Solorio-Ramirez was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments in his August 2022...
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Former Lincoln Police officers Luke Bonkiewicz, Erin Spilker and Angela Sands sat down with...
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD

Latest News

Grand Island school revives student newspaper
Grand Island school revives student newspaper
PSSI has responded to child labor violation allegations at the JBS meat packing plant.
Cleaning company responds to child labor violation allegations
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
Nebraska hospitals say they’re facing historic financial pressures.
As financial pressures hit Nebraska hospitals, healthcare leaders explain why
During the month of October 2022, 14 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska...
14 people killed in crashes during October in Nebraska