Brendan Fraser says he won’t participate in Golden Globes

FILE - Brendan Fraser attends the TIFF Tribute Awards during the Toronto International Film...
FILE - Brendan Fraser attends the TIFF Tribute Awards during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 11, 2022. Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won't attend the Golden Globes in January if he's nominated.(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won’t attend the Golden Globes in January if he’s nominated.

In 2018, Fraser said that the was groped by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk, a former president of the organization behind the Globes. Fraser said the incident took place at a Beverly Hills, California, luncheon in 2003. Berk, a member from South Africa, was expelled from the HFPA last year after calling Black Lives Matter “a racist hate movement.”

Last year’s Golden Globes were all but canceled after the organization was plunged into scandal over ethical indiscretions and the revelation that the group then included no Black voting members. Many stars, publicists and studios said they were boycotting the Globes. Earlier this year, the HFPA, after reforms, said the 80th Golden Globes will be broadcast Jan. 10 on NBC.

But Fraser won’t be there.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser told GQ Magazine in a cover story published Wednesday. Asked whether he’ll be involved with the ceremony if nominated, Fraser said, “No, I will not participate.

“It’s because of the history that I have with them,” Fraser added. “And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

In Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which opens in theaters Dec. 9, Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher living with obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter. He’s nominated for outstanding lead performance at the upcoming Gotham Awards and is widely considered a likely best actor nominee at the Academy Awards.

After an internal investigation, the HFPA concluded that Berk “inappropriately touched” Fraser but said it “was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance.” Berk remained a member of the group until his expulsion in 2021.

“I knew they would close ranks,” Fraser told GQ. “I knew they would kick the can down the road. I knew they would get ahead of the story. I knew that I certainly had no future with that system as it was … I think it was because it was too prickly or sharp-edged or icky for people to want to go first and invest emotionally in the situation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments in his August 2022...
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Former Lincoln Police officers Luke Bonkiewicz, Erin Spilker and Angela Sands sat down with...
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD

Latest News

FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss.,...
Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home in hazardous materials situation
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks about votes to hold his Senate minority leader position....
McConnell says he will be re-elected as GOP Senate leader
Julia Hudson
Animal abuse investigation: 28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder in Malcolm