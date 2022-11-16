Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night.

In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game history of the Nebraska-Creighton series, Nebraska (2-1) could not get untracked in its first road contest of the season, falling to the Bluejays (3-0) in their home opener in front of a school-record crowd of 2,306.

Junior guard Jaz Shelley led the Huskers with 14 points, while sophomore center Alexis Markowski added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, but the Huskers hit just 31 percent (18-58) of its shots from the field as a team. NU also connected on just 27.8 percent (5-18) of its three-pointers, while going 10-of-15 at the free throw line.

Nebraska won the rebounding battle 41-39, but the Huskers committed a season-high 18 turnovers while forcing just nine miscues by the Jays. On the flip side, CU hit 44.8 percent (30-67) of its shots from the floor, including 11-of-24 threes (.458). Creighton also hit 6-of-10 free throws.

Molly Mogensen led Creighton with a career-high 22 points, with 19 of those coming in the first half. Mogensen got 10 points in the second quarter alone, pushing CU’s margin to 45-28 at halftime.

Morgan Maly added 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Jays, while Carly Bachelor contributed 15 points, six rebounds and a game-high four steals. Lauren Jensen put four Jays in double figures with 13 points and a game-high seven assists.

Nebraska tried to rally in the third quarter, winning the period 16-15 including a 6-0 surge to close out the quarter, but the Big Red was unable to maintain momentum into the fourth, as CU opened the period on an 8-0 run of its own.

The Huskers return to road action on Saturday, taking on Drake in Des Moines. The Bulldogs are coming off a 92-86 overtime loss to No. 4 Iowa and are receiving votes in the Associated Press Poll. Tip-off between Nebraska and Creighton is set for 2 p.m. at the Knapp Center with live video coverage on ESPN+. Free live audio will be available from the Huskers Radio Network on Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition
Teenager arrested after attempting to sneak backstage at Pinnacle Bank Arena concert
$6,000 worth of Lincoln Police equipment stolen from officer’s personal vehicle
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
Seward woman sentenced for conspiracy to sex traffic minors

Latest News

The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on...
Nebraska football team prepares for final home game of 2022
2022 GPAC Football All-Conference honors announced
NSAA Football
View NSAA State Football Championship Brackets
Travis Vokolek
Travis Vokolek on facing Wisconsin