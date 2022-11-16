Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car

Thankfully, she was alive.
An Omaha man was arrested after firefighters said they found his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat of the car when they were called to extinguish the vehicle.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside.

That’s not the shocking part.

In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.

When firefighters arrived, the driver was standing outside the car — he was locked out of the vehicle.

Investigators said that after firefighters broke a window and soaked the car in water to keep the fire from spreading, they noticed a child in the backseat.

According to prosecutors, firefighters had asked the driver, 29-year-old Mark McLemore, whether there was anyone in the vehicle — and he did not indicate there was.

Authorities say the man was drunk when his vehicle caught fire, and that he didn't tell firefighters that there was a child inside the locked vehicle.

As firefighters checked the car, they spotted a 3-year-old girl in the backseat without a car seat.

Thankfully, she was alive.

“Yes, yes. Terrified, of course. Not harmed by the extinguisher. Certainly very upset, and pretty scared,” Douglas County Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle said about the girl.

McLemore remains in the Douglas County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Besides the felony child neglect and abuse charge, he’s also facing a drunk-driving charge. Investigators said his blood-alcohol level was 2.5 times the legal limit to drive.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments in his August 2022...
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Former Lincoln Police officers Luke Bonkiewicz, Erin Spilker and Angela Sands sat down with...
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD

Latest News

Grand Island school revives student newspaper
Grand Island school revives student newspaper
PSSI has responded to child labor violation allegations at the JBS meat packing plant.
Cleaning company responds to child labor violation allegations
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
Nebraska hospitals say they’re facing historic financial pressures.
As financial pressures hit Nebraska hospitals, healthcare leaders explain why
During the month of October 2022, 14 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska...
14 people killed in crashes during October in Nebraska