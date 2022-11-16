Lincoln Police investigating fire inside bathroom at Northwest High School as arson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire inside a bathroom at Northwest High School.

Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., an officer in Northwest High School was alerted of a fire in a second story restroom.

LPD said the arriving officer saw heavy smoke in the area of the restroom, but the fire had already been extinguished by security staff.

According to police, further investigation showed that the paper towel dispenser had been set on fire.

Officers are investigating this as arson.

LPD said the fire inspector arrived and completed their investigation of the scene and identified the likely ignition source as towels hanging from the bottom of the dispenser.

Police estimate the fire caused $5,200 in damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

