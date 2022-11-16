‘Ranch on a Branch’ aims to push over ‘Elf on a Shelf’

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.
Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.(Hidden Valley Ranch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elf on a Shelf is getting a new challenger from a rather unlikely place – salad dressing.

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.

It borrows heavily from “Elf on a Shelf,” where owners are asked to move Ranchie to a new spot every day.

The new locations help him inspire people to spread joy which could power him to achieve his dream of becoming a real bottle of Ranch dressing.

A plush Ranchie and storybook is available for $30 on Hidden Valley’s website. While it’s already sold out, you can get on the waitlist for when more become available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments in his August 2022...
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Former Lincoln Police officers Luke Bonkiewicz, Erin Spilker and Angela Sands sat down with...
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD

Latest News

Lincoln Police investigating fire inside bathroom at Northwest High School as arson
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
Led by the Student Veterans of America - UNL Chapter, the game ball is passed to the University...
Nebraska vs Iowa game ball begins 344 mile journey raising awareness towards veteran suicide
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims