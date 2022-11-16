Royals considering several sites for new stadium, owner says

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman says the team is considering several sites to build a replacement for the aging Kauffman Stadium.

In a letter to fans posted on social media Tuesday, Sherman estimated the new stadium could cost $2 billion. He says that would make it the most costly project in Kansas City history.

Sherman bought the team in 2019. He announced last year the organization was considering options to replace Kauffman Stadium, which will be 60 years old when the team’s lease ends at the end of the decade.

Sherman said the sites under consideration are in downtown Kansas City or close to it.

