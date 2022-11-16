Thursday Forecast: The cold just keeps on coming...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably chilly weather has dominated our forecasts since late last week...and the arctic “chill” will continue for a few more days...

A northwest flow aloft and an upper-level trough of low pressure have combined to give us reinforcing shots of cold air...and periodic light snow chances over the past week or so. As we head into the latter parts of the work-week and first-half of the upcoming weekend...the December/January-like readings will continue with highs mainly in the 20s and 30s and morning lows in the single-digits and teens. As the latest cold front sweeps across the area on Thursday...look for cold temperatures...gusty northwest winds...and the possibility of some light snow showers through the morning hours on Thursday...with readings falling during the afternoon hours. Friday morning is expected to be the coldest period...with a combination of wind and very chilly temperatures leading to “feels like” temperatures below zero...and may be double-digits below zero in some parts of the state. Weather conditions are expected to improve as we head into the second-half of the weekend and into next week...with high temperatures returning to the mid 40s-to-mid 50s for the Sunday-thru-Wednesday time frame. We’ll also be keeping an eye on a “potential” rain-snow event from late-Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day Thursday and possibly even into Friday. This possible weather system is still a week away from materializing...so don’t get to excited just yet...but keep an eye on forecast updates later this week and weekend.

Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Friday AM Lows
Friday AM Lows(KOLN)
Friday AM "Feels Like" Temps
Friday AM "Feels Like" Temps(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Saturday AM Lows
Saturday AM Lows(KOLN)
Saturday AM "Feels Like" Temps
Saturday AM "Feels Like" Temps(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)
Highs On Monday
Highs On Monday(KOLN)
Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday(KOLN)
Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)
7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
Julia Hudson
Animal abuse investigation: 28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder in Malcolm
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments in his August 2022...
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Cold temperatures continue Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: Yet another cold & breezy day
Chilly temperatures to continue through the rest of this week, warmer weather returns into...
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Cold temperatures continue Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Chilly with a mix of clouds and sun