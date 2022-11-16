Whipple ‘OK’ following sideline collision vs. Michigan

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs players from the sidelines as they play...
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs players from the sidelines as they play against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple is okay following a sideline collision during Saturday’s game at Michigan.

During the first half, a Michigan kick returner was forced into the Nebraska sideline, and ultimately collided with Whipple standing on the sideline.

Whipple says he has a sprained knee ligament and all x-rays came back negative. Whipple was wearing a boot on his left foot during an interview session on Wednesday.

Whipple plans to continue coaching this week when the Huskers host Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium. The first-year Husker Assistant Coach says he will call plays from the press box instead of the sidelines.

Whipple also joked that Casey Thompson and Nebraska’s other quarterbacks may prefer him off of the sidelines.

