1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing charges after roughly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a home involved in a narcotics investigation.

Wednesday night, at 8:35 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a residence near 13th & Washington.

LPD said officers were serving a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

According to police, Walkingbull was found to have a loaded, .45 caliber handgun in his pocket, two fentanyl pills and 6.9gm of methamphetamine.

Police also claim that Gonzales was found to have $240 and inside the vehicle officers located 700.6gm of methamphetamine.

LPD said task force members searched the home and claim they found a .223 caliber rifle with a bump-stock, numerous .223, .45 and 9mm rounds, 59.6gm of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a ballistic vest and a money counter.

Gonzales was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm with a felony 1B/1C drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Walkingbull was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug, possession of a firearm with a felony 2 drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

