The cold train keeps on rolling

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cold front has moved across Nebraska and this means another shot of cold air, gusty winds and a few flurries or brief snow showers Thursday. Colder temperatures return Thursday night and Friday morning. More sunshine expected on Friday, but it will be cold and continued breezy. Cold temperatures continue Saturday, but the second half of the weekend will be warmer.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy Thursday in the Lincoln area with a chance of a few flurries or brief snow showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s and it will be blustery with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will continue to be well below average. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and colder Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens. Windchill values will be below zero for some parts of Nebraska. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Cold Friday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and cold across Nebraska. High temperatures in the Lincoln area will be in the upper 20s with the northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph at times.

Cold and blustery Friday. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold however, Sunday will be much warmer with a southwest breeze. Milder and more seasonal temperatures expected next week with only a small chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cold through Saturday, milder next week. (1011 Weather)

