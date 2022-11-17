Crews battle fire, freezing temps in north Lincoln

The fire was reported Thursday around 4 p.m. near 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue, just north of UNL's East Campus.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several crews responded to a house fire in north Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. near 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue, just north of UNL’s East Campus. Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the roof. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said they found fire inside the walls on the first and second floor of the home.

Firefighters worked in freezing temperatures to put the fire out, but were able to get it under control quickly.

Nobody was home when the fire started. The cause is still under investigation.

