Friday Forecast: Coldest air so far...

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a week of below average temperatures, it appears that Friday will be even colder. In fact, highs may not reach 30 degrees for the first time since February 24th.

Temperatures will start off quite chilly Friday morning as it will feel like it is below zero. Morning lows will be in the low teens in the east with single digits in central and western Nebraska. There will not be much warming throughout the day as upper 20s to low 30s are expected statewide. This is around 15 degrees below normal from what we should be seeing this time of year. Flurries can not be ruled out Friday night into Saturday morning as well.

Friday Morning Wind Chills
Friday Morning Wind Chills(KOLN)
Friday Morning Lows
Friday Morning Lows(KOLN)
Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Saturday welcomes the final home game of the year for the Huskers. There will be slightly warmer temperatures as highs peak in the lower 30s Saturday afternoon, but another cold morning is on tap.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Fortunately once we reach the latter part of the weekend, highs will rebound into the upper 40s to low 50s. The return to normal temperatures looks to continue next week with little precipitation as well.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

