Kearney High placed on lockdown after report of student with gun

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway after a lockdown at Kearney High School Thursday morning.

Kearney Police said around 11:26 a.m., the school entered into a lockdown after a report was made that a student was in possession of a firearm. The school immediately followed established protocol and went into lockdown, notifying the on-duty Kearney Police Department School Resource Officer, who was present at the school.

The officer responded to the last known location of the student and it was found that the student had departed campus prior to being contacted. Numerous members of the Kearney Police Department responded to the area and located the 17-year-old male student walking near Yanney Park. The student was found to be in possession of a realistic-looking BB gun pistol.

After police confirmed there was no longer a threat to the school, school leadership was notified and the lockdown was lifted allowing regular school activity to resume.

This remains an active investigation, KPD is working with the Buffalo County Attorney to determine criminal charges.

Kearney Public Schools and the Kearney Police Department commend the individual who reported the situation and are both committed to the safety of all students and staff on every KPS campus.

“We appreciate the great partnership we enjoy with Kearney Public Schools toward the safety and security of our schools. I am extremely proud of the response from our School Resource Officer, Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigators, and the school staff. The standard response protocols in place and trained proved valuable in this incident. We are thankful the subject was located and there were no injuries as a result of a realistic BB gun brought on to school property,” said KPD Chief Bryan D. Waugh.

