Lincoln farmer holds winter clothing drive for Pine Ridge Reservation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins, better known around as Farmer Bill around Lincoln, has once again started a winter clothing collection for families in need.

Located about 400 miles north of Lincoln, the Pine Ridge Reservation is home to some 40,000 people just across the border in South Dakota. According to Re-Member, Oglala Lakota County, home of the Pine Ridge Reservation, has the lowest per capita income ($8,768) in the country, and ranks as the “poorest” county in the nation.

As in years past, Hawkins is asking the Lincoln community to donate coats, scarves, gloves, blankets or any type of winter clothing in blue bins that have been set up at various locations around the Capital City.

These are the locations that accept donations:

The Indian Center 1100 Military Rd. outside the front entrance

Goldenrod Bakery & Grocery 3947 S 48th St.

Tamayta Food Market 4025 S 48th St.

Open Harvest 1618 South St.

Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso 1624 South St.

The Mill Coffee & Tea 330 S 21st St. outside the front entrance

The Hub Cafe 250 N 21st St.

Hawkins said he aims to bring as many winter clothes to the reservation as his truck and trailer can carry. He is accepting monetary donations on his GoFundMe. Since the effort started, Hawkins has collected thousands of winter clothes for the 11 communities on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.