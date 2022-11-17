Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson likely to play Saturday, per Mickey Joseph

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, who hasn't played in two weeks, is likely to play against...
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, who hasn't played in two weeks, is likely to play against Wisconsin on Saturday, per coach Mickey Joseph.(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph provided an encouraging update on the health of Huskers quarterback Casey Thompson ahead of Nebraska’s matchup with Wisconsin.

“Right now, it looks like Casey’s going to be ready to go,” Joseph said.

Thompson practiced on Wednesday for the second straight day after being sidelined in each of Nebraska’s last two games. Thompson is recovering from an arm injury that caused nerve damage in his throwing hand.

Joseph added that Thompson will continue to be monitored over the next three days. Joseph said the Huskers’ top quarterback looked “really good” at practice today.

Thompson started the first eight games of the season for the Huskers, going 3-5. He’s thrown for 2,023 yards while tossing 12 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the 28 dogs rescued from unsanitary conditions in a home near Malcolm.
Animal abuse investigation: 28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder in Malcolm
Amanda Celestino is accused of starting a fire in her Kearney apartment with a baby present.
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
.
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
Lincoln Police investigating fire inside bathroom at Northwest High School as arson
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs players from the sidelines as they play...
Whipple ‘OK’ following sideline collision vs. Michigan
Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress
Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton
wbb
Nebraska WBB vs. Creighton (Highlights & Postgame Report)