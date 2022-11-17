Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson likely to play Saturday, per Mickey Joseph

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph provided an encouraging update on the health of Huskers quarterback Casey Thompson ahead of Nebraska’s matchup with Wisconsin.

“Right now, it looks like Casey’s going to be ready to go,” Joseph said.

Thompson practiced on Wednesday for the second straight day after being sidelined in each of Nebraska’s last two games. Thompson is recovering from an arm injury that caused nerve damage in his throwing hand.

Joseph added that Thompson will continue to be monitored over the next three days. Joseph said the Huskers’ top quarterback looked “really good” at practice today.

Thompson started the first eight games of the season for the Huskers, going 3-5. He’s thrown for 2,023 yards while tossing 12 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions.

