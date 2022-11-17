Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account

The amount is at least $116,000
Generic court gavel
Generic court gavel(Source: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account.

The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday.

It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working as a teller at Foundation One Bank around September 2018. Her role developed into Operations Manager around June 2022.

Brandt allegedly developed a scheme in which she identified customer accounts that became dormant. She would then withdraw money from those accounts and transfer the money to her own personal accounts without authorization. She also allegedly changed the settings on dormant accounts to keep statements from being sent to the proper owners.

The indictment suggests Brand used the money to, among other things, pay charges on her credit card.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the 28 dogs rescued from unsanitary conditions in a home near Malcolm.
Animal abuse investigation: 28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder in Malcolm
Amanda Celestino is accused of starting a fire in her Kearney apartment with a baby present.
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
Lincoln Police investigating fire inside bathroom at Northwest High School as arson
Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash at I-80/I-L-Q interchange
.
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln

Latest News

1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation
SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln
Prison panel talks recent flooding, overcrowding issues
Prison panel talks recent flooding, overcrowding issues
Multiple factors leading to declining lumber prices
Multiple factors leading to declining lumber prices