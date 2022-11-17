Suggested routes for fans heading to Memorial Stadium Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be extra traffic coming into Lincoln Saturday for the final home Husker Football game of the season.

Fans and drivers should be prepared for traffic slowdowns both before and after the game. The Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends fans heading to Memorial Stadium use the following routes:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln. (NDOT)

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln. (NDOT)

NDOT says Drivers should avoid Exit 409 before and after the game. After the game, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put you in heavy traffic. Spending extra time in the area before hitting the road can allow for a smoother drive.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time to get to their destination before and after Husker home football games. NDOT said drivers should practice patience and check www.511.nebraska.gov for real time traffic information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.