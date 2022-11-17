SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a vehicle was stolen after a man left it running to warm up.

Tuesday morning, around 7:13 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence near 12th & Pawnee Streets, south of Van Dorn Street, to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

Related: Car thefts on the rise, nearly half from drivers leaving keys in the vehicle

According to LPD, the victim reported that his red 2006 GMC Envoy, valued at $4,432, was stolen. LPD said the owner explained that he started the vehicle to let it warm up, went back inside his home and when he came back out it was gone.

The next day, on Wednesday at 11:43 a.m., the Envoy was spotted near Park Boulevard and Van Dorn Street where officers said they tried doing a traffic stop.

LPD said the vehicle did not stop and officers briefly pursued the vehicle, which was last seen near Highway 77 and West Van Dorn.

About 15 minutes later, a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the parking lot off Cushman Drive, east of 14th Street between Old Cheney and Highway 2.

LPD made contact with a 27-year-old man in the vehicle and after a brief struggle he was taken into custody.

The man is facing flee to avoid arrest charges, resisting arrest-2nd offense and theft by receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.