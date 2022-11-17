Westridge student finishes 9th at National Middle School Cross Country Meet

Ethan Smith
Ethan Smith(press release)
By Kelli Mayhew
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - August 2021: One year and three months. That’s when Ethan Smith started running.

Now, the eighth grader at Westridge Middle School finds himself among the nation’s fastest middle schoolers. On Nov. 5, Ethan placed 9th with a time of 13:34.7 at the National Middle School Cross Country National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Ethan competed in the championship boys 4k race.

Running clears Ethan’s mind, but he puts in grueling work to get there. He prepared for the 2022 season by practicing with the Islanders at Grand Island Senior High this summer. Monday through Friday, Ethan, along with the Islander cross country team, showed up at 6 a.m. ready to run.

”Though the summer was physically and mentally demanding, I feel this training helped me the most as I was able to train with the high school athletes that would

Ethan had the opportunity to represent the Westridge Cougars and Grand Island on a national level, and it was an opportunity he didn’t take lightly.

”At the race, knowing that I would be representing my city and state at the national level definitely caused me to become more nervous,” Ethan said. “But those nerves allowed me to push my body much further than I thought I could,” he said.

Ethan placed 9th out of 189 athletes in the boys championship 4k race in Louisville, Kentucky.

Finding out his time, 13:34.7, was another shock, as it was the fastest pace he ever ran.

”All of this has made me more and more grateful for the people I have had to help me,” Ethan said. “Through all of the training and running that had to be done more often than not, I had someone running right next to me, and I couldn’t be more thankful for it.”

Ethan plans to keep running as long as his body allows. His goals are to run or play soccer at the collegiate level, while pursuing his career interests in aerospace engineering.

His advice to younger runners could be applied to many things in life: “If you can stay determined and passionate about it you can succeed and do great things. Even if you’re not the best runner, being able to start and finish a race knowing you gave it your all is the best thing any runner can do,” Ethan said.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the 28 dogs rescued from unsanitary conditions in a home near Malcolm.
Animal abuse investigation: 28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder in Malcolm
Amanda Celestino is accused of starting a fire in her Kearney apartment with a baby present.
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
Lincoln Police investigating fire inside bathroom at Northwest High School as arson
SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln
Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash at I-80/I-L-Q interchange

Latest News

Police vehicles in front of Kearney High School on November, 17, 2022 after the school was...
Kearney High placed on lockdown after report of student with gun
Here are the suggested eastbound and westbound routes for entering Lincoln to attend the...
Suggested routes for fans heading to Memorial Stadium Saturday
PressurePave Project
Lincoln using new ‘PressurePave’ technology to repair streets
PressurePave
Lincoln using new ‘PressurePave’ technology to repair streets
Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account