City Hosts Rent and Utility Assistance Event Friday Afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The City of Lincoln invites residents needing financial assistance due to the pandemic to attend a Rent and Utility Assistance Event Friday, November 18. The free event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Health 360 Integrated Care Clinic, 2301 “O” St. Staff will be onsite to provide assistance and issue payments to landlords.

Gas, electricity, water bills, and rent payments are available to those who qualify. Payments will be made directly to utilities and landlords. These funds do not have to be repaid. To qualify, residents must meet income guidelines and need must be a result of COVID-19. Households that have already received 15 months of rental assistance are not eligible.

Examples of financial impact as a result of COVID-19 include:

A reduction of wages or hours reduced

A layoff or pause in work

Absences from work due to illness

Absence from work to care for sick household member

Absence from work to care for a child

Additional or new increased health costs

Additional expenses due to working at home

Interested residents must bring:

Copy of lease or rental agreement

Copy of utility (including internet) bills

If no lease, a recent utility bill or documentation verifying address

Proof of income, such as a federal tax return, two most recent pay stubs, bank statement showing paycheck deposit

Those behind on rent should bring a letter or information from the landlord indicating amount owed and/or months behind.

Residents may also attend with their landlords, who will be able to sign payment agreements and receive rent money in person.

Size of household and income limits are as follows:

1: $50,750

2: $58,000

3: $62,500

4: $72,500

5: $78,300

6: $84,100

7: $89,900

8: $95,700

