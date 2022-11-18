Election 2022: Race for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20 will go to a recount

The district, within Douglas County, was previously represented by State Sen. John McCollister.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for the Unicameral seat for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20, located within Douglas County, is headed for a recount.

Friday’s latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County further tightened the close race between John Fredrickson and Stu Dornan to replace State Sen. John McCollister.

As it stands now, Dornan is trailing by 82 votes.

The margin is tight enough to trigger an automatic recount according to state statutes. Any race that puts the winner ahead by 1% of votes or less requires a recount, according to Nebraska election rules.

The race is being closely watched across the state as politicos try to discern which direction Unicameral is leaning. Despite the fact that state senator seats are nonpartisan, Nebraskans always know who belongs to which party, and the Democratic minority was able to block an abortion trigger law this spring.

Republicans are hoping Dornan wins to get a supermajority — 33 votes — in the Nebraska Legislature in order to withstand any filibusters.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

