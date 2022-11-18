Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The start of the holiday season in the Capital City brings with it a number of events each weekend. Here are a few in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Pioneers Park Nature Center Presents Twilight Hike

What will you encounter at twilight on the trails? Come experience the sights and sounds of the nature center in the (almost) dark, and learn about nocturnal wildlife, astronomy and natural history. Each hike will have a different theme and focus. Please check-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $5 per person

More info: HERE

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol featuring Dick Terhune ushers in the holiday season. This one-man performance of the Charles Dickens classic will amaze you and will warm your soul with the eternal truths of the salvation of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $25, Students: $15

More info: HERE

Steve Vai – Inviolate Tour

Steve Vai is an American guitarist, composer, songwriter and producer. A three-time Grammy Award winner and 15-time nominee, Vai started his music career at the age of 18 as a transcriptionist for Frank Zappa and played in Zappa’s band from 1980 to 1983. He embarked on a solo career in 1983 and has released eight solo albums to date. He was voted the “10th Greatest Guitarist” by Guitar World magazine and has sold over 15 million records.

Saturday 8 p.m.; Tickets start at $38 in advance

More info: HERE

Holiday Sip & Shop Craft Fair

Don’t miss the first craft fair at Rosie’s Sports Bar & Grill! Grab a beverage and join them in the Harvester Room. You will have the opportunity to shop for seasonal and Christmas décor, personalized clothing and accessories, boutique clothing, custom holiday and Nebraska momma/baby apparel and more.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

2022 Holiday Harvest Market

The Holiday Harvest Farmers Market brings the community and local producers together for a festival of local food and late-season harvests. Come shop for your holiday feasts and stock up for the winter. With dozens of local farmers and producers participating, you can expect an abundance of locally grown produce and farm products This event is at College View Neighborhood.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

