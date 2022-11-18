Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson

Mitchell Linder was arrested in connection with a July fire at the Hastings John Deere...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July.

Mitchell Linder, 31, is charged with felony second degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.

The fire at Landmark Implement in Hastings on July 13 caused an estimated $6 million in damage.

Court records show the state fire marshal arrested Linder about a month later after finding evidence that the fire was intentionally set. The fire marshal concluded that a box was set on fire in the parts department of the dealership.

Court records show Linder is free on $5,000 bond.

If convicted on the arson and criminal mischief charges, Linder could get up to six years in prison.

