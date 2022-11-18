Huskers go cold in loss at St. John’s

Huskers go cold in loss at St. John’s
Huskers go cold in loss at St. John’s(Husker Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keisei Tominaga led NU with 15 points, but St. John’s used a pair of decisive runs early in the second half to post a 70-50 victory in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tominaga hit 5-of-8 shots, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, but the Huskers shot just 29.7 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers that led to 21 Red Storm points. David Jones scored all 15 of his points in the second half for St. John’s (4-0), while Joel Soriano (17 points, 18 rebounds) and Posh Alexander also finished in double figures for the winners.

Nebraska led 27-20 at the break, but St. John’s stormed out of the locker room and used a 14-3 spurt in the opening four minutes to take the 34-30 lead and force a Husker timeout. The Red Storm hit 6-of-8 to open the half and converted three turnovers into six points in the run.  Nebraska cut the deficit to 38-33 on Tominaga’s second 3-pointer of the night, but Jones, who was held scoreless in the first half and battled foul trouble, hit consecutive 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 44-33 and force a Husker timeout with 11:37 left.

After the timeout, Denim Dawson and Sam Griesel combined for five points to cut the SJU lead to 11 at 8:28, but St. John’s pulled away and cruised to the 20-point victory. The first half was a defensive clinic, as Nebraska held St. John’s to 20 points on 23.5 percent shooting in taking a 27-20 lead into the locker room. Neither team led by more than three points for the first 10 minutes until Nebraska used a 14-4 run over a five-minute span to turn an 8-all tie into a 22-12 advantage.

The Huskers capped the run with seven straight points, the last points coming off a 3-pointer from C.J. Wilcher with 5:07 left in the half. St. John’s pulled within six with a 4-0 spurt, but Tominaga’s 3-pointer pushed the lead back to nine. Tominaga had eight points in the first half off the bench hitting all three of his shots.

The Huskers return to action this Sunday, Nov. 20, when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or at the PBA Ticket Office beginning Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be carried on BTN and on the Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the 28 dogs rescued from unsanitary conditions in a home near Malcolm.
Animal abuse investigation: 28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder in Malcolm
Amanda Celestino is accused of starting a fire in her Kearney apartment with a baby present.
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
Lincoln Police investigating fire inside bathroom at Northwest High School as arson
SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln
Four children die in Mason City house fire
4 children die in Iowa house fire

Latest News

Parkview Christian gears up for state title game
Parkview Christian gears up for state title game
Bowlin Stadium Softball vs Michigan G2 Nebraska Softball Omaha, Nebraska Game Time: 1:00...
Huskers release 2023 softball schedule
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, who hasn't played in two weeks, will play against...
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will play Saturday, per Mickey Joseph
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs players from the sidelines as they play...
Whipple ‘OK’ following sideline collision vs. Michigan