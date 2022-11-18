Morfeld concedes to Condon in close race for Lancaster County Attorney

Republican Pat Condon and Democrat Adam Morfeld
Republican Pat Condon and Democrat Adam Morfeld(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Democrat Adam Morfeld has conceded the race for Lancaster County Attorney to Republican Pat Condon, after falling short by less than 1,000 votes.

The Lancaster County Election Commission released updated vote totals on Friday and said all ballots have now been counted.

“I just called Pat Condon and conceded the election and wished him the best. In the end, we came up 781 votes short out of over 110,000 votes cast. It was painstakingly close,” Morfeld said in a statement.

Morfeld said he’s not sure what the future holds but said he’s proud of the campaign they ran and the support from voters.

“We brought important issues to the forefront of discussion in our community, and educated voters on the importance of the County Attorney’s office in keeping our community safe and government accountable,” Morfeld said.

Condon has served in the Lancaster County Attorney’s office for 32 years. He served as the Chief Deputy from 2010 to 2017, was appointed Lancaster County Attorney in 2017 and elected Lancaster County Attorney in 2018.

Full Election Results

