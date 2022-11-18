Parkview Christian gears up for state title game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eight months after winning a state boys basketball championship, Parkview Christian is looking to add a football title. The Patriots play in the Class D6 State Championship on Friday, which will be the school’s first finals appearance in football. Parkview Christian plays Pawnee City at 7:00 p.m. at Cope Stadium in Kearney.

PCS enters with a 10-1 record, marking the most successful season in school history. Head coach PJ Book says his players established the goal of winning a state championship before the season began. Parkview Christian is led by senior running back Chandler Page.

Parkview Christian defeated Pawnee City, 43-16, during the regular season.

