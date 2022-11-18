Two Lincoln streets to close Sunday for utility work

(WGEM)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of two streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 20, for Lincoln Electric System (LES) utility work. LES will remove overhead power lines and utility poles. The closures are as follows:

  • South 48th Street from Sumner to Glade streets – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • South Street from South 47th to South 49th streets – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Access to homes and businesses will not be allowed in these areas until the work is complete. The sidewalk on the east side of South 48th Street will be closed.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov, or Marcus Rist, LES, at 402-429-9297.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

