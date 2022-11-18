Weekend Forecast: Chilling temperatures Saturday... big warm up Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got one more day of frigid cold temperatures before we see a significant warm up to near average conditions by Sunday. Despite the warm up, breezy conditions will continue for the weekend.

You’ll need those hand warmers, heavy coats, gloves and hats for Husker game on Saturday! It will be another frigid day with high temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s, however it will feel like the teens to 20s for most of the day with the wind chill. There will be a cold northwesterly breeze from 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The morning will kick off with partly to mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of a few flurries. Clouds will decrease throughout the day and skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Mostly clear skies will dominate through the overnight and allow for a cold night as temperatures to plummet into the mid teens to low 20s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Big changes are on the way for Sunday... after a long stretch of frigid temperatures.... high temperatures will be back near average!!! The rise in temperatures can be attributed to a warm front and an upper level ridge will building into the area and a southwesterly breeze. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to upper 50s and will be accompanied with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. The southwesterly breeze will be between 15 to 25 mph. Low temperatures will not be as cold as the past several days... temperatures in the low 20s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Those warmer and more seasonal temperatures will stick with us through the remainder of the 7 day period and we will stay primarily dry. As of now we do have an isolated very small chance of rain/snow Wednesday and Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.