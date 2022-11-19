Convicted murderer dies in Lincoln prison

Convicted murderer dies in Lincoln prison
Convicted murderer dies in Lincoln prison(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln inmate serving life in prison for murder has died.

Corrections officials say 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception & Treatment Center. He’s been in prison since 2009, serving a life sentence for first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony out of Douglas County. Officials don’t know his exact cause of death yet, but they say he had a medical condition he was being treated for.

A grand jury will investigate, which is the case anytime an inmate dies in NDCS custody.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Four children die in Mason City house fire
4 children die in Iowa house fire
Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation

Latest News

Parkview Christian State Championship Highlights
Parkview Christian State Championship Highlights
Stroke survivor thanks all involved for fast response, critical care
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
Three months ago Jon Beckenhauer had a stroke. Friday, he took time to thank first responders,...
Stroke survivor thanks all involved for fast response, critical care