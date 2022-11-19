Keeping you and your car safe this winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Lincoln residents are bundling up during this cold weather plunge, car batteries are feeling the chill too. The winter months bring increased risk of car failure and crashes, so it’s important to take extra precautions.

Nebraska winters can be harsh on cars. There’s no easy way out of through the frost, but Delta Nelson, owner of the Mechanix Garage, shared some tips to stay as safe as possible this season.

Every year, Nelson said the number one problem drivers have in the winter relates to batteries.

“Newer vehicles have so many computerized modules that it makes the batteries work harder,” Nelson said. “Therefore, they’re constantly being used. It’s not like it used to be where you just had a couple components. Lots of electrical issues can happen, and cold weather is hard on batteries.”

Those problems can lead to safety concerns, stranding drivers in unknown areas, especially for the young and elderly. Nelson said to think through what items you should put in your car.

“Make sure you’ve got an ice scraper in there,” Nelson said. “You hear all the time, how many people, ‘oh I forgot to put an ice scraper in there.’ Along with a safety kit; that can include a blanket, battery cables, a spare coat, bottled water, snacks with a longer shelf life.”

Make sure your car’s HVAC system is running well and that your lights, front and back, are shining. Also, check your tires, keep them inflated and make sure your tire tread depth stays about 5/32″.

“Every time you fill up with fuel, you should do a walk around of your car at least,” Nelson said “I mean, that’s your life in that vehicle.”

Of course, you should also slow your driving in snowy and icy conditions and make sure to get regular check ups at auto shops.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.