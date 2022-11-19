Parkview Christian wins Class D6 state football championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns to help Parkview Christian claim the Class D6 state championship. The Patriots rolled past Pawnee City, 50-25, on a frigid night at Cope Stadium in Kearney.

Page’s scores both came in the second quarter when Parkview Christian built a 24-point lead. The Patriots also had touchdowns from Brayden Bayliss, Brayden Ulrich, and Anthony Page. The football championship comes eight months after Parkview Christian won a state title in boys basketball.

🏈TITLE GAME TIP DRILL TD🏈



Parkview Christian's Brayden Ulrich scores on a wild play in the Class D6 State Championship!@PCSPatriots @brayden_ulrich #nebpreps



📹cred: @EddieMesselTV pic.twitter.com/MDxbhNWfRw — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 19, 2022

Pawnee City was led by Andy Maloley’s 123 rushing yards. The Indians found the end zone three times in the second half, but were unable to slow down the PCS offense late in the game.

Parkview Christian becomes the first Lincoln high school to claim an NSAA state football championship since 2011. The Patriots finished the year with an 11-1 record.

Congratulations Parkview Christian High School – the 2022 NSAA Class D6 State Football Champions! #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/voVjvpr3Zi — NSAA (@nsaahome) November 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.