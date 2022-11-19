Parkview Christian wins Class D6 state football championship

Parkview Christian wins Class D-6 State Championship
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns to help Parkview Christian claim the Class D6 state championship. The Patriots rolled past Pawnee City, 50-25, on a frigid night at Cope Stadium in Kearney.

Page’s scores both came in the second quarter when Parkview Christian built a 24-point lead. The Patriots also had touchdowns from Brayden Bayliss, Brayden Ulrich, and Anthony Page. The football championship comes eight months after Parkview Christian won a state title in boys basketball.

Pawnee City was led by Andy Maloley’s 123 rushing yards. The Indians found the end zone three times in the second half, but were unable to slow down the PCS offense late in the game.

Parkview Christian becomes the first Lincoln high school to claim an NSAA state football championship since 2011. The Patriots finished the year with an 11-1 record.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Four children die in Mason City house fire
4 children die in Iowa house fire
Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation

Latest News

Parkview Christian State Championship Highlights
Parkview Christian State Championship Highlights
Nebraska Volleyball defeats Iowa 3-0
Huskers Shut Down Hawkeyes in 3-0 Win
Lucas Katayama is a foreign exchange student who's helped Parkview Christian reach the NSAA...
Foreign exchange student “living a dream” at Parkview Christian
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, who hasn't played in two weeks, will play against...
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will play Saturday, per Mickey Joseph