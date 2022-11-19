Sunday Forecast: Significantly warmer but still breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Breezy conditions persist, but the significantly below average high temperatures come to an end on Sunday (at least for the next several days). The 1011 region will remain dry for the end of the week and the start of Thanksgiving week.

The long streak of cold and drastically below average temperatures comes to a halt Sunday! Highs return back to the long awaited near average (around 50 degrees) temperatures for the end of November. High temperatures will bump up to the upper 40s to mid 50s! It’ll still be a breezy day with a southwesterly wind between 15 to 25 mph so temperatures will likely feel a few degrees cooler. Nonetheless, the warmer temperatures and sunny skies are welcomed across the 1011 region. Mostly clear conditions will persist through the overnight and low temperatures won’t be “quite” as cold, but still remain below average. Lows fall into the low to mid 20s for most.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will be another mostly sunny day and a few degrees cooler than Sunday, but still right around average. High temperatures will top out in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be much more calm... northwesterly between 5 to 15 mph. Through the overnight, skies will be mostly clear and but lows will remain below average. Low temperatures will fall to the low to mid 20s once again.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The remainder of thanksgiving week will bring near average high temperatures and below average lows. The week will remain dry with a small chance for rain on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Plus, the end of Thanksgiving week should give a good few days of weather conditions to put up or take down any holiday decorations!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

