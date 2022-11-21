Arrest warrant out for former UNK football player

A robbery warrant is out against Okafor.
A robbery warrant is out against Okafor.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An arrest warrant is out for a former UNK football player charged in an October robbery on campus.

Court records show 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor is charged with two counts of felony robbery. Two students claim Okafor robbed them on campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 29. They reported a wallet containing a debit card and other personal items were stolen.

A UNK source said Okafor was former a member of the UNK Lopers football team. Court records show Okafor previously had been sentenced to jail and probation for assault and trespassing convictions connected to an off-campus fight last December.

The arrest warrant for the October robbery was issued last week. As of late Monday morning there were no records indicating that he had been arrested. Court records list Okafor’s current address as a residence in Omaha.

