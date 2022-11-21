Blue Angels coming to Lincoln August 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It has been over six years since the Nebraska National Guard hosted an airshow, but on Monday they announced the Blue Angels will perform in Lincoln next year.

The Blue Angels are part of the United States Navy. They travel each year to 32 cities to put on airshows. On Monday morning, two Blue Angels came to Lincoln to begin planning their performances for next summer’s Guardians of Freedom Open House and Airshow. Performers will display historical and new flight technology. This is the first time the Nebraska National Guard in Lincoln and Offutt Airforce Base have partnered to direct an airshow.

“These events are a celebration of some of best of American best traditions, strong volunteer men and women in leadership in in our military, technological innovation that inspires our future service members, and the freedoms we all get to enjoy,” said President of Lincoln’s Chamber of Commerce Jason Ball.

Lincoln’s Chamber of Commerce hopes this event will bring the Nebraska community together and have a positive economic impact on local businesses. The Guardians of Freedom event will take place over two days, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the Lincoln Airport. Planners expect over 200,000 people will attend.

