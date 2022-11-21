Hitchcock County wins Class D2 state championship
Published: Nov. 21, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Trent Kisker and Drew Scott both scored second half touchdowns to help Hitchcock County win the Class D2 state championship. The Falcons defeated Howells-Dodge, 22-12, on a sunny Monday morning at Memorial Stadium.
Kisker caught a 3rd quarter tipped pass, which was the Falcons’ only completion of the game, and raced 45 yards for the go-ahead score. Scott then sealed the win with a gutsy goal-line run late in the game.
Lance Brester led the Jaguars with 172 rushing yards on 34 carries. Monday was Howells-Dodge’s only loss of the season.
Hitchcock County finishes the season with a perfect 12-0 record. The championship is the first in program history.
