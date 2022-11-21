Kasik rushes for 320 yards, leads Clarkson/Leigh to state championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kyle Kasik rushed for 320 yards on 45 attempts to lead Clarkson/Leigh to the Class D1 state championship on Monday. Kasik scored six touchdowns and added six 2-point conversions, putting on a historic performance at Memorial Stadium. The Patriots defeated Neligh-Oakdale 48-20 in the state final.

The Warriors were led by Aiden Kuester’s 218-yard performance. The senior quarterback completed 10-of-19 passes, while also rushing 21 times. Kuester helped Neligh-Oakdale claim an early lead before Kasik took over.

Clarkson/Leigh finishes the season with a 12-1 record, while Neligh-Oakdale closes the year 11-2. Its the Patriots’ first title in school history.

